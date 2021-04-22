Scott’s Addition food hall back on the menu?

RICHMOND, Va. -- A food hall may be back on the menu in Scott’s Addition as a local developer is lining up a purchase of one of the neighborhood’s last remaining rehab-worthy warehouses. Henrico-based Capital Square is under contract to purchase the Hutcheson & Co. building at 3015 W. Leigh St. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Posted at 8:54 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 08:54:34-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.