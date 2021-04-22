Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Scott’s Addition food hall back on the menu?

items.[0].image.alt
Mike Platania
Capital Square has the 92-year-old building at 3015 W. Leigh St. that’s currently used as industrial space under contract.
3015 W. Leigh St..jpg
Posted at 8:54 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 08:54:34-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A food hall may be back on the menu in Scott’s Addition as a local developer is lining up a purchase of one of the neighborhood’s last remaining rehab-worthy warehouses. Henrico-based Capital Square is under contract to purchase the Hutcheson & Co. building at 3015 W. Leigh St. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.