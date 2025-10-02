Scott's Addition getting first emergency room as Henrico Doctors' Hospital breaks ground

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's Scott's Addition neighborhood is getting its first emergency room after Henrico Doctors' Hospital broke ground Thursday on a new facility designed to bring critical care closer to home.

The hospital system is building a freestanding emergency room in Scott's Addition, a neighborhood that currently doesn't have one. The ER is set to be built on the property across from Wawa and the Diamond.

"It has been a long time coming, and I think is a really exciting milestone for us," Devin Tobin, Chief Operating Officer of Henrico Doctors Hospital, said.

HCA says the freestanding ER will be open 24/7, 365 days a year. It will be fully staffed by ER-trained doctors and nurses, equipped to handle everything from heart attacks and strokes to broken bones, dehydration, sports injuries and cuts requiring stitches.

This is unlike urgent care, which has limited hours and can only treat certain conditions.

"An ER is from an outcome perspective. We're talking about seconds that truly influence patients outcomes. So we're able to bring an ER that has er position, advanced imaging, all of the things you need to have in an emergency situation," Tobin said.

Tobin says planning for the $24 million project began in 2020. HCA looked at where patients at their other facilities were coming from and where access was needed.

"When you look at the geographic location of our patients specifically related to the ER and try to bring care closer," Tobin said.

"Coupled with the transformation and growth this area is going through right now, how do we make sure we're there as this area continues to grow and change," Tobin said.

The nearly 12,000 square foot facility is expected to open in mid-2026 with hiring beginning that same year.

"We hope to become a part of the fabric of Scott's addition. As we think about Scott, Scott's walk changing, how are we helping to support the growth and development? How are we continuing to invest in this community and meet our patients and community where they're at," Tobin said.

Leaders say this is more than just a project but a commitment to deliver lifesaving care in a growing neighborhood.

"We want to be part of that transformation," Tobin said.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.