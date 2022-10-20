Remembering Scott Schricker, the ultimate Sports Backer

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you ever participated in the Richmond Marathon, Monument Avenue 10k, or any of the numerous Sports Backers events put on over the years, you have a connection to Scott Schricker. Schricker, 55, died this week after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Joining the group in 1993 as one of its first employees and ascending to the position of Chief Strategic Implementation Officer, Schricker spent nearly 30 years helping to shape the way Richmond gets active and stays active outside.

"[Scott] served in a variety of roles, and was an integral part of our growth and impact," the Sports Backers posted on social media in remembrance of Schricker. "Career accomplishments aside, we as a staff are grieving the loss of a wonderful human and friend. As much as we've tried to put into words what this loss means to us, Scott was special for so many reasons—a sign of the wonderful memories we've all made. We are all better for knowing Scott and will miss him deeply."

Prior to his time as a Sports Backer, Schricker worked in the sports departments of both NBC 29 in Charlottesville and CBS 6 in Richmond.

Schricker is survived by his wife Karen, children Erin and Michael, and the countless people whose lives he impacted over the years.

"We are honored and humbled that in his passing Scott has requested donations be made to Sports Backers to further his impact on the community," the Sports Backers statement read. "We are moved by his enduring belief in our work and eternally grateful for his continued support of the mission."