What's behind Schwarzschild Jewelers' decision to close Short Pump store?

SHORT PUMP, Va. -- Schwarzschild Jewelers plans to consolidate its operations by eliminating one of its three Richmond-area stores in the new year. The long-running local jewelry retailer will close its location at Short Pump Town Center in mid-January. It will cap off a 20-plus year run at the western Henrico mall, and leave the brand with a pair of local stores – one in Carytown and one in Midlothian. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.