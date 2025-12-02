SHORT PUMP, Va. -- Schwarzschild Jewelers plans to consolidate its operations by eliminating one of its three Richmond-area stores in the new year. The long-running local jewelry retailer will close its location at Short Pump Town Center in mid-January. It will cap off a 20-plus year run at the western Henrico mall, and leave the brand with a pair of local stores – one in Carytown and one in Midlothian. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
What's behind Schwarzschild Jewelers' decision to close Short Pump store?
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Entertainment
Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!
📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.