What's behind Schwarzschild Jewelers' decision to close Short Pump store?

Schwarzschild Jewelers at Short Pump Town Center
Richmond BizSense
Schwarzschild Jewelers is planning to close its location at Short Pump Town Center in Jan. 2026.
SHORT PUMP, Va. -- Schwarzschild Jewelers plans to consolidate its operations by eliminating one of its three Richmond-area stores in the new year. The long-running local jewelry retailer will close its location at Short Pump Town Center in mid-January. It will cap off a 20-plus year run at the western Henrico mall, and leave the brand with a pair of local stores – one in Carytown and one in Midlothian. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

