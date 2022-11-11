Schools dismiss after sheltering during tornado warnings; runners go into tunnel at Richmond Raceway

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Dismissal for elementary schools in Hanover County were on about a 35-45 minute delay due after students were forced to shelter in place after multiple tornado warnings were issued across Central Virginia Friday afternoon.

Other districts like Henrico and Chesterfield also had dismissal delays as the districts sheltered in place until a 3:15 p.m. tornado warning expired.

The largest delay we are seeing are a select number of Chesterfield elementary schools. According to a schedule posted by the district, some bus dismissals were impacted by over an hour.

In Henrico the district also added in a note sent out to parents that all after after-school activities are canceled.

“I felt they were in good hands and I was outside watching the weather the whole time and I didn’t feel like I was unsafe,” parent Brian Burkett said.

While middle and high school students were released on time, they may have still arrived home late due to the ripple effects of bus delays from the elementary schools.

Tornado warning forces runners to shelter in place at Richmond Raceway

A runner who was at the Richmond Raceway when the storm was blowing right through the area said everyone's phones started sounding off, alerting them of a tornado warning.

Megan Hatfield, who is running the Richmond Half Marathon Saturday, dropped by the raceway Friday afternoon to pick up her packet and bib.

Hatfield said runners quickly huddled into a tunnel where some puddles began to form. They sheltered in place for roughly an hour until the tornado warning expired.

Hatfield said everyone was kept safe and that with the storm past, she is looking ahead to tomorrow.

“I’m hoping for a sub two-hour half marathon," Hatfield said. "I think the goal more than anything is to have fun, and I’m running with a friend so we’re going to have 13.1 miles of bonding.”

Hatfield said she is hoping for dry weather for the race. Meteorologists said rain will end before dawn Saturday, with mostly dry and mild conditions Saturday.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.