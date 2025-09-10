What drivers should know about a new school bus safety program launching in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County Public Schools, in partnership with BusPatrol and the Chesterfield County Police Department, is launching a new school bus safety enforcement program.

The program, which starts on Sept. 15, aims to tackle the issue of illegal school bus passings, according to a news release from the school system.

The program will begin with a 30-day warning period when drivers who illegally pass buses will receive warning letters without a monetary penalty.

CCPS said tickets will start being issued on Oct. 15. Drivers who fail to stop for a bus with its red lights flashing will face a $250 fine.

"Passing a stopped school bus is not only against the law, but it also places the lives of children in danger. Unfortunately, this reckless behavior occurs far too often. By equipping every school bus in Chesterfield County with cameras, we are taking decisive action to safeguard our students and hold drivers accountable for violating the law. The safety of our children will always be a top priority of CCPD, and we will not tolerate actions that put Chesterfield County students at risk," said Chesterfield Chief of Police Col. Frank Carpenter.

All of CCPS's buses will be equipped with technology in the coming weeks, including stop-arm cameras which are powered by AI to detect when drivers fail to stop. Police will then receive the evidence before a ticket is mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle.

“Nothing matters more than the safety of our students. School buses are extensions of our classrooms, and families trust us to keep their children safe every step of the way. This program strengthens that commitment, providing another tool to help ensure students travel to and from school safely and without disruption,” said Chesterfield County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. John Murray.

For more information on the program, click here.

