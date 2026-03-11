Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Thrift store chain plans to open in this now-closed Chesterfield business

Richmond BizSense
Thrift store chain Savers is planning to open in the former American Freight at Arch Village Shopping Center in Chesterfield.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A private equity-backed thrift store chain is planning another local outpost, this time south of the James. Savers plans to open in a nearly 29,000-square-foot space at 9131 Midlothian Turnpike, according to a building permit filed with Chesterfield County last month. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

