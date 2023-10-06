The Savannah Bananas are coming to Virginia! Here's how to grab tickets.

NORFOLK, Va. — The world-famous Savannah Bananas will stop in Norfolk during their 2024 cross-country tour.

The Harlem Globetrotters of minor league baseball are scheduled to play at Harbor Park August 16 - 18, 2024.

This will be the Greatest Tour of all time. See you in 2024, Banana Nation! 🍌🌎 pic.twitter.com/muli6Vw4Rm — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) October 6, 2023

Former major league players Jake Peavy, Johnny Damon, Hunter Pence and Barry Zito all joined the team this past summer.

To give you an idea of how popular the Bananas are, they've sold out every home game at their 4,000-seat stadium for eight straight years.

For your chance to buy tickets, please see the ticket lottery information below: