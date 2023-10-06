Watch Now
The Savannah Bananas are coming to Virginia! Here's how to grab tickets.

Savannah Bananas pitcher Blake McGehee, right, dances during a pregame performance for the fans waiting for the gates to open before the team's baseball game against the Wilmington Sharks, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Posted at 11:47 AM, Oct 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-06 11:47:15-04

NORFOLK, Va. — The world-famous Savannah Bananas will stop in Norfolk during their 2024 cross-country tour.

The Harlem Globetrotters of minor league baseball are scheduled to play at Harbor Park August 16 - 18, 2024.

Former major league players Jake Peavy, Johnny Damon, Hunter Pence and Barry Zito all joined the team this past summer.

To give you an idea of how popular the Bananas are, they've sold out every home game at their 4,000-seat stadium for eight straight years.

For your chance to buy tickets, please see the ticket lottery information below:

