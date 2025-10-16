Saudi firefighters who responded to Henrico emergencies graduate from program

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Eight firefighters from Saudi Arabia graduated from a unique training program with Henrico County Fire, marking the first time Virginia has hosted this type of international fellowship program.

The Saudi Aramco firefighters have been working alongside local crews since May, responding to emergency calls after completing their evaluations. More than two dozen major fire departments across the country participate in similar programs.

During the graduation ceremony held Wednesday at the Henrico Theatre, the Vice President of gas operations for Aramco told the graduates that the day was not only about their achievement, but about honoring their courage and dedication to protecting and saving lives.

"You are now prepared not only to confront the fires that endanger lives and property, but also to bring order in times of crisis, courage, and moments of fear and hope to the face of diversity," Abdullah Al-Ghamdi said.

The international fellowship program represents a collaboration between Saudi Aramco and American fire departments to share training techniques and emergency response strategies.

