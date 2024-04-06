Food truck owner calls first-ever Latino Farmers Market at Chesterfield park 'perfect'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Culture, flavor and community spirit were on display at the first-ever Latino Farmers Market at Rockwood Park in Chesterfield County on Saturday.

County officials said the market spreads the rich culture of its residents and provide a space for Latino businesses and other small businesses to shine.

My Empanada owner Juan Urrea was all smiles as he served hungry customers from his food truck.

"For the first day I almost sold out and it is 9:10 and everything is almost gone. So it’s perfect,” Urrea said with excitement.

That type of demand is something Urrea does not take for granted. He felt grateful he was to be able to share this space with other local vendors.

“This is our life," Urrea said. "This is a really good approach from the county with the Latino community and everybody because they opened spaces for businesses like us in an economy like this, it's a rainbow."

Across the market, Alexa Koch of Yellow House Bakery served up her homemade bakery treats.

She too, was happy to partake in this type of community initiative.

"Our county is so unique and diverse," Koch said. "I think it’s phenomenal to be able to be part of this together. It’s not just Latino vendors, but vendors from all parts of the county.”

Organizers said the market will continue every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon through Nov. 2 at Rockwood Park.

