'Little Sandston' turns 100 and could get a big birthday boost

SANDSTON, Va. -- Hundreds of people turned up to celebrate Sandston's 100th birthday during a parade on Monday. The parade, hosted by the local American Legion Post 242, took the place of the annual Memorial Day parade that was canceled, in 2020 and 2021, due to the pandemic.

"What we have in Sandston is a very tight-knit community," Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas said. "It's been that way for many, many years."

WTVR Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas

One hundred years, to be exact. And while the town celebrated its centennial, some in Sandton also hope for another historic feather in their collective caps -- to get a portion of Sandston listed in the National Register of Historic Places and in the Virginia Landmarks Registry.

The town began as a munitions factory in the First World War. Three-quarters of the factory's workforce was young, single women, according to Rachel Thayer with the Department of Community Revitalization for Henrico County.

WTVR

The factory was bought by a Railway company in 1921 and the area developed into the town it is today.

"Most of the 230 houses that were developed for the munitions company still stand in the area," Thayer said.

WTVR

"It really hasn't changed that much. It's still a friendly little town," Evelyn Clatterbuck, who grew up in Sandston, said.

"I love little Sandston," Mary Avery, who also grew up in Sandston, said.

Little Sandston may get a big boost if it can earn the historic designation.

"It will make available federal and state tax credits to incentivize businesses to invest," David Sacks, with the Henrico Department of Community Revitalization, said. "Tax credits are also available to homeowners for qualified rehabilitation of their properties."

WTVR

The state agency that could give approval to this application is scheduled to meet on September 23. If approved, the application would then go to the national level. Henrico officials said they felt they could be given the designation by the year's end.