Sandston to celebrate Centennial Celebration with Labor Day parade, block party

SANDSTON, Va. -- Sandston will celebrate its 100th anniversary this Labor Day with a parade and block party, according to officials with Henrico's parks and recreation.

The Centennial Celebration parade will step off at 1 p.m. from the intersection of Williamsburg Road and Beulah Road and then proceed west until ending at N. Confederate Avenue.

A block party will then be held at the Sandston Recreation Area on JB Finley Street from 2 to 4 p.m.

"Families can enjoy contests and games, free ice cream, concessions for sale to benefit the Sandston Youth Association, Hanover Flying Club flying demonstrations, bounce houses, Henrico Fire, live music, history of Sandston displays, and Henrico Library," Recreation and Parks Marketing Coordinator Elaine Payne wrote.

Officials said the celebration is being organized by several groups, including American Legion Post 242, Sandston Youth Association, Boy Scout Pack 520, the Sandston Memorial Recreation Center, Founder’s Club of Sandston, citizens and the county, Payne said.

Applications for parade participants are being accepted through Friday, Aug. 20. [Click here for the application form. ]

American Legion Post 242 hosts the Sandston Memorial Day Parade, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2019, but the event was nixed in 2020 and 2021 over COVID-related gathering restrictions.