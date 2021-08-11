Watch
Sanctions on Iran block mosque from claiming religious tiles

Matt Barakat/AP
Abolfazl Nahidian, of the Manassas Mosque in Manassas, Va., poses after after a press conference, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in which he and other Muslim leaders asked the Biden administration to release a set of religious tiles that have been confiscated because the shipment was considered a violation of sanctions on Iran. (AP PhotoMatt Barakat)
Posted at 12:02 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 12:02:41-04

MANASSAS, Va. -- A northern Virginia mosque is asking the Biden administration to release a set of religious tiles that were confiscated at Dulles International Airport after they were deemed to violate sanctions on Iran.

Imam Abolfazl Nahidian held a news conference Tuesday at the Manassas Mosque.

He said the custom-made tiles were shipped in June from the Iranian city of Qom and that he has received other tiles without incident.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations said common sense should prevail and an exception should be granted even if the shipment is technically in violation.

A Customs and Border Protection spokesman said no final determination has been made on the tiles' disposition.

