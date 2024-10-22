Watch Now
Police identify victim in fatal Hull Street Road shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have identified the victim in a Monday morning Hull Street Road shooting as 19-year-old Samir Mejia-Zelaya.

"Yesterday morning at approximately 1:26 a.m., officers were called to the 5400 block of Hull Street Road for the report of random gunfire. Several minutes later the call was upgraded to a shooting in the 5700 block of Hull Street Road," police wrote in a statement. "Once on scene, officers located three adults in a nearby parking lot, a male, Mejia-Zelaya, down and unresponsive and a male and a female injured. They each had suffered apparent gunshot wounds and Mejia-Zelaya was pronounced dead at the scene.

The surviving victims were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information about this shooting, police ask you to call Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.

