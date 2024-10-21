One person killed on Hull Street Road, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. -- One person was killed and two people were injured in an early Monday morning shooting in Richmond, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police were called to the 5700 block of Hull Street Road at about 1:30 a.m.

Burkett's sources said in addition to one person who was deceased when officers arrived, two other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

"This morning at approximately 1:26 a.m., officers were called to the 5400 block of Hull Street Road for the report of random gunfire. Several minutes later the call was upgraded to a shooting in the 5700 block of Hull Street Road," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in a Monday afternoon email. "Once on scene, officers located three adults in a nearby parking lot, a male down and unresponsive and a male and a female injured. They each had suffered apparent gunshot wounds and one male was pronounced dead at the scene."

Police confirmed the injured man and woman were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective Neifeld at 804-646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.