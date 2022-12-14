Thousands of families receive free coats and gifts to keep warm this winter

RICHMOND, Va. -- It was a cold Wednesday morning outside of the former Dick's Sporting Goods store at Stony Point Fashion Park, but inside, thousands of families felt the warmth of the holiday season.

The Salvation Army opened its Christmas Center with thousands of donated coats collected by Puritan Cleaners lining the shelves.

"I'm very grateful, very grateful," explained Carla Jones of Petersburg.

She picked out pink and white jackets for her two granddaughters, relieved they will keep them warm as winter weather sets in.

"It is really cold now," she explained. "They have to stand at the bus stop, so these got hoods on them to keep them very warm."

Inflation has hit Jones and thousands of other Central Virginians, like Bulema Gomez and Pamela Briggs of Hopewell, hard.

"Groceries are very expensive," said Jones.

"It's very stressful," Gomez and Briggs explained. "We had to like cut some other stuff out and stuff like that."

The gifts they’ve picked up here for their children will have to wait until Christmas morning, but these coats will go to use right away.

"It's such a relief honestly, for me," Gomez noted.

Thanks to dozens of community partners and volunteers, these families get to leave here with what they are calling blessings, making the holiday season a little brighter.

"Thank you, and have a Merry Christmas," smiled Jones as she loaded two brand new bikes into her car.

The Christmas Center will be open for families who have already registered for assistance through Dec. 19.

Over 16,000 coats collected by Puritan Cleaners will find homes with these families, and the remaining coats will be distributed throughout the community by the Salvation Army.