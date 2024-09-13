13-year-old student charged with posting Chesterfield school shooting threats on social media

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield County Police Department (CCPD) said they have arrested a 13-year-old for allegedly posting online threats towards a Chesterfield County Public School (CCPS).

Police said on Tuesday, September 10, they received reports of a social media post threatening a shooting at "salem."

They also received additional reports of more social media comments threatening "violence."

Through their investigation, they identified a 13-year-old male student at Salem Church Middle School as the person behind the posts.

Police added the student had no access to weapons and no means to carry out the threats.

Police said they requested and received a juvenile petition for a Class 6 felony, threats of death or bodily injury to persons on school property.

CCPD added it takes all reports of school violence seriously and will thoroughly investigate each one. They ask anyone with information about any threat to contact police at 804-748-1251.

They also encourage parents and trusted adults to speak with young people in their lives about "the importance of reporting potential threats and using social media responsibly."

