Irish pubs in Central Virginia you should check out on St. Patrick's Day

RICHMOND, Va. — March 17 is St. Patrick’s Day and with the fun, comes tradition. CBS 6 This Morning’s Rob Cardwell visited a couple of popular Irish spots in Central Virginia to get taste of how to celebrate.

The first stop was at O’Toole’s on Forest Hill Ave.

Owner John O’Toole knows a thing or two about Irish cuisine. His family came to America from Ireland in 1920 and they’ve been dishing out traditional fare since 1966.

"Corned beef and cabbage was one of them. It was a big thing when the Irish came over here. Sheppard's Pie too. Ground beef or lamb, add vegetables to it. Green beans, peas, corn. Then put mashed potatoes on top and bake it in the oven with cheese on top. And then we're doing the fish and chips. Which is a traditional haddock. You know, Ireland is known for their great fish," O'Toole said.

WTVR CBS 6 This Morning's Rob Cardwell enjoys traditional Irish cuisine at O'Toole's

Irish food on St. Patrick's Day, of course! But a lot of people are thinking about the beer, right? And especially one kind of beer. Next we checked out Sine Irish Pub in Richmond to find the perfect Irish pour.

One of the bartenders, Savannah, will tell you Sine is as Irish as you can get. "The bar was actually shipped over from Ireland. It was handcrafted there."

But the real draw? "Guinness. Always a Guinness. Yeah."

And Savannah said there’s an art to the pour.

"The perfect pour is going to be a 45-degree angle. You're going to fill it to about 2/3 full. We're gonna let it settle for 119.5 seconds. The perfect amount of seconds. Once, all the foam goes down, then you just top it off. And then it will be perfect," she explained.

Cheers! Or as they say in Ireland Sláinte (health)!

If you’d like to find a good Irish pub and eatery in our area, check out this list from Trip Advisor .