Saint Gertrude High celebrates 100 years, launches new building campaign

RICHMOND, Va. -- Saint Gertrude High School in Richmond celebrated 100 years Friday with an event that kicked off a fundraising campaign for the historic Catholic school.

Parents, students and alumni gathered at the school to celebrate the milestone with games and food trucks.

The fundraising campaign will help build a new school next to their sister school, Benedictine High.

Alumni in attendance said the school was influential in their lives and are excited for the next step.

"There's 63 members of our family, four generations of our family have gone to Saint Gertrude or Bendictine, and as a result of that we have stayed very close to it,” Bridget Ryan-Berman, who graduated in 1978, said. “And we continue to be very involved. Maureen in the campaign, myself in the camping, we've both served on the board. We just really believe in the legacy tradition, but also the future."

Officials with the school hope to have the new building completed by next year.