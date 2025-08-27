Teachers arrested on child porn charges spark child safety conversation tips from experts

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two teachers were recently arrested on child pornography charges, prompting local child safety experts to encourage parents to have difficult but necessary conversations with their children about abuse prevention.

"The violation of one of my children safety is like the number one, two and three worst nightmare for any parent and so I think it's perfectly understandable that parent would panic," said Bob Nickles with Child Savers, a local nonprofit that uses prevention and intervention models to address children's mental health and help them recover from different kinds of trauma.

But the conversations parents and guardians have with kids and teens don't have to be overwhelming, according to Nickles.

"An incident like this in the community, as unfortunate as it is, is a great excuse or opportunity to start that conversation with your young person," Nickles said.

Nickles said abuse can often be hard to spot, so one of the best ways to prevent it is by parents having age-appropriate conversations as early as possible.

"So with really young children, I encourage parents to talk about body parts with the anatomical term, have clear family rules and expectations about your bathing suit areas. No one should be touching you in these areas except your mom or dad or doctor if your mom and dad is there with you. That's a normal expectation for a lot of families," Nickles said.

In this case, Nickles said transparency is key. While privacy is encouraged, secrets are not.

"Secrets are often make it really difficult for kids to understand when they can ask for help and what they can talk about. So for a lot of families, I encouraged them to have a 'no secrets' policy. You can have privacy at certain times, but especially for our young kids. We talk about having privacy is a good thing, having secrets is a liability," Nickles said.

Nickles said in instances of abuse, it's also important to teach kids and remind adults about personal and private boundaries and what to say and do if they're crossed.

"One thing they can do is to practice paying attention to, 'Stop, I don't like that,' and to practice 'Stop, I don't like that,' skills as a family," Nickles said. "Which is a way to set a boundary. So for example, if tickling or horseplaying is happening between a parent and a child and a child says, 'Stop, I don't like that,' We just stop. That's easy, that's practicing the skill that they may need in a safety situation."

Most importantly, Nickles said fostering an environment where it's OK to speak up is key so that if something happens to your child, their peers or someone else you know, you can say something without any fear of judgment.

"There are a lot of parenting tasks that are uncomfortable, but it doesn't mean we don't do those things. And so lean in and it'll be uncomfortable for a moment and then you'll build on that relationship," Nickles said.

