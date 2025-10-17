Frustrated neighbors speak out as Henrico road closure drags on: 'Ridiculous and unacceptable'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Some Henrico County neighbors have expressed their frustration over a project that's closed a West End road longer than expected.

Henrico County shared this week that work on Sadler Road, off West Broad Street near Innsbrook, is taking longer than expected.

Henrico County Sadler Road project map

"We know the Sadler Road closure has been frustrating for residents in the area. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances during construction, the road will continue to be closed for a few more weeks," Henrico County Public Works & Public Utilities posted on social media. "Our inspectors are on site with the contractor every day checking on the work and doing everything possible to reopen the road as soon as possible."

When the road regrading and roundabout installation project was announced in mid-August, the county said the road closure would remain in effect until around Sept. 8.

More than a month later, traffic detours remain in effect.

"As the remaining construction items are weather-dependent, we don’t have a timeline yet," the county posted.

"Completely ridiculous and unacceptable for this road to have been closed this long," neighbor Darrell M. posted on Facebook. "Closing it was supposed to speed this intersection’s process up, but based on the snail's speed I’ve witnessed this contractor working at since this project was started, we’ll be lucky if it’s open by Christmas."

"What kind of penalties will the contractor incur?" neighbor Chris. C. asked. "Perhaps you need to raise those penalties for delayed work that has such an impact on the only access road into the area. Henrico, do a better job!"

The county said it would update its progress here.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

