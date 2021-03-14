Police ID men killed after multiple people shot outside Henrico shopping center

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police have released the names of the two men killed after multiple people were shot outside of a Henrico shopping center early Saturday morning.

Police received multiple calls for a shooting in the 5100 block of Richmond- Henrico Turnpike at about 3 a.m.

"As police arrived on the scene, there were several community members in the parking area. There are multiple victims related to this incident," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the incident.

Two men died, who were later identified 34-year-old Sadao Richardson and 32-year-old Markus Floyd, died from their injuries, according to police.

"Additional victims are being treated at area hospitals with critical injuries," Henrico Police spokesperson Lt. Matt Pecka's email continued. “Police and detectives have been working throughout the early morning hours to learn more about what occurred just after 3 am. Did you hear or see anything? Detectives want to hear from you."

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.