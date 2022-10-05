Missing Richmond woman last seen by relatives may be driving blue Ford Mustang, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a 51-year-old Richmond woman last seen by her family last month, according to Chesterfield Police.

Sabrina Denise Bruce Simmons, of the 1500 block of N. 31st Street in Richmond, was last seen by her relatives on Saturday, Sept. 17, according to police.

Officers said Simmons, who was reported missing Monday, Oct. 3, is believed to be in need of medication.

Police described Simmons as a Black female, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was known to drive a blue Ford Mustang bearing Virginia license plate 82770H.

Anyone with information about Simmons' whereabouts is urged to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

