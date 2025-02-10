Complete list of RVA Sports Awards winners

RICHMOND, Va. — Hundreds of people cheered at the the 2025 RVA Sports Awards winners Saturday night at the Altria Theater in Richmond.
CBS 6 sports director Lane Casadonte and Kelli Lemon co-hosted the ceremony which featured Olympic legend Jackie Joyner-Kersee.
"We’ve got an incredible sports community in the Richmond Region," Danielle Fitz-Hugh, Richmond Region Tourism vice president of community relations, said in a statement. “We loved celebrating all of this year’s finalists and winners who make our region a better place through their work on and off our fields and courts. Our team is tremendously thankful to all the fans, athletes, sponsors and partners who made the RVA Sports Awards possible."
Here's a list of this year's winners:
Coach of the Year presented by Brown Distributing Company, Inc.
Billy King, Sports Backers/Elizabeth Davis Middle School
Community Champion Award
Virginia State University coach Peggy Davis
Courage Story Award
Marathon runner Sueellen Henneberry
Event Impact of the Year sponsored by Techno Branded Swag
Sportable and the National Wheelchair Basketball Association’s 2024 championships
Female Athlete of the Year sponsored by Kings Dominion
Gracie Ellis, Randolph- Macon College softball
Male Athlete of the Year presented by Colonial Downs and Rosie’s Gaming Emporium
Brandon Eike, Virginia Commonwealth University baseball
Moment of the Year sponsored by Virginia Tourism Corporation
University of Richmond wins A-10 Title
Team of the Year
Randolph-Macon College baseball
Youth Athlete of the Year sponsored by Techno Branded SWAG
Avery Hurley, Colonial Heights volleyball
Youth Team of the Year
Salem Church Athletic Association Football 14U
The event also raised money for the Richmond Region Tourism Foundation’s Sports Tourism Grant initiative which supports and encourages Richmond-area sports organizations.
The Foundation distributed more than $42,000 in grant awards to the following organizations during the awards:
Ashland Youth Soccer League – Ashland SoccerFest
Collegiate Running Association – Collegiate 10k Road Race National Championships
Elite5050 – Elite5050 Girls Combine
First Tee Greater Richmond – Redmond Cup
Jacob’s Chance – The Jacob’s Chance Classic
James River Rowers – James River Sprints
James River Women’s Rugby Football Club – Christmas in July 7s Tournament
Kids on First – Minority Dream Diamond Tournament
LiveRed Foundation – East Coast Triathlon Festival
Metropolitan Junior Baseball League – Metropolitan Junior Baseball League Inner City Classic
National Travel Basketball Association – NTBA Capital City Challenge
NES Cornhole – 2025 NES Tri-Cities Cornhole Championship
Richmond Fencing Club – Richmond Rumble RYC/RJCC Fencing Tournament
Richmond Road Runners – Ashland Half Marathon and 5k
River City Roller Derby – People’s Battle of Richmond
RVA ESports – RVA ESports Year 1 – Q1 Ryuken
RVA Futsal – 2025 USYF Mid-Atlantic Regional Championships
Special Olympics of Virginia – Special Olympics Virginia Summer Games
Sportable – Sportable River City Slam
Sports Backers – Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k, Presented by Kroger
Strive for Perfection – SFP All-Star Weekend
SwimRVA – SwimRVA Shamrock Showdown
Team Loaded Foundation – Coaches for the Cure
Total Team Commitment – National Invite Tournament
Virginia Boat Club – Virginia Boat Club Sprints Regatta
Virginia Capital Trail Foundation – 20th Cap2Cap Bike Event
