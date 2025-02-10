Watch Now
Complete list of RVA Sports Awards winners

RICHMOND, Va. — Hundreds of people cheered at the the 2025 RVA Sports Awards winners Saturday night at the Altria Theater in Richmond.

CBS 6 sports director Lane Casadonte and Kelli Lemon co-hosted the ceremony which featured Olympic legend Jackie Joyner-Kersee.

"We’ve got an incredible sports community in the Richmond Region," Danielle Fitz-Hugh, Richmond Region Tourism vice president of community relations, said in a statement. “We loved celebrating all of this year’s finalists and winners who make our region a better place through their work on and off our fields and courts. Our team is tremendously thankful to all the fans, athletes, sponsors and partners who made the RVA Sports Awards possible."

Here's a list of this year's winners:

Coach of the Year presented by Brown Distributing Company, Inc.
Billy King, Sports Backers/Elizabeth Davis Middle School

Billy King, middle school cross country coach, wins Coach of the Year award

Community Champion Award
Virginia State University coach Peggy Davis

Community Champion Award honors legacy of VSU Coach Peggy Davis

Courage Story Award
Marathon runner Sueellen Henneberry

Marathon runner Suellen Henneberry wins Courage Story Award

Event Impact of the Year sponsored by Techno Branded Swag
Sportable and the National Wheelchair Basketball Association’s 2024 championships

Sportable wins Event Impact of the Year Award

Female Athlete of the Year sponsored by Kings Dominion
Gracie Ellis, Randolph- Macon College softball 

Gracie Ellis wins Female Athlete of the Year

Male Athlete of the Year presented by Colonial Downs and Rosie’s Gaming Emporium
Brandon Eike, Virginia Commonwealth University baseball

Brandon Eike wins Male Athlete of the Year

Moment of the Year sponsored by Virginia Tourism Corporation
University of Richmond wins A-10 Title 

University of Richmond Women's Basketball A-10 Title Win is Moment of the Year

Team of the Year
Randolph-Macon College baseball

Randolph-Macon Baseball wins Team of the Year

Youth Athlete of the Year sponsored by Techno Branded SWAG
Avery Hurley, Colonial Heights volleyball

Colonial Heights volleyball player Avery Hurley wins Youth Athlete of the Year

Youth Team of the Year
Salem Church Athletic Association Football 14U

Salem Church Athletic Association Football 14U wins Youth Team of the Year

The event also raised money for the Richmond Region Tourism Foundation’s Sports Tourism Grant initiative which supports and encourages Richmond-area sports organizations.

The Foundation distributed more than $42,000 in grant awards to the following organizations during the awards:

Ashland Youth Soccer League – Ashland SoccerFest      
Collegiate Running Association – Collegiate 10k Road Race National Championships
Elite5050 – Elite5050 Girls Combine       
First Tee Greater Richmond – Redmond Cup  
Jacob’s Chance – The Jacob’s Chance Classic     
James River Rowers – James River Sprints        
James River Women’s Rugby Football Club – Christmas in July 7s Tournament
Kids on First – Minority Dream Diamond Tournament     
LiveRed Foundation – East Coast Triathlon Festival    
Metropolitan Junior Baseball League – Metropolitan Junior Baseball League Inner City Classic
National Travel Basketball Association – NTBA Capital City Challenge
NES Cornhole – 2025 NES Tri-Cities Cornhole Championship
Richmond Fencing Club – Richmond Rumble RYC/RJCC Fencing Tournament
Richmond Road Runners – Ashland Half Marathon and 5k
River City Roller Derby – People’s Battle of Richmond
RVA ESports – RVA ESports Year 1 – Q1 Ryuken    
RVA Futsal – 2025 USYF Mid-Atlantic Regional Championships
Special Olympics of Virginia – Special Olympics Virginia Summer Games
Sportable – Sportable River City Slam           
Sports Backers – Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k, Presented by Kroger
Strive for Perfection – SFP All-Star Weekend    
SwimRVA – SwimRVA Shamrock Showdown 
Team Loaded Foundation – Coaches for the Cure   
Total Team Commitment – National Invite Tournament
Virginia Boat Club – Virginia Boat Club Sprints Regatta     
Virginia Capital Trail Foundation – 20th Cap2Cap Bike Event

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
