18,000 rubber ducks race down Richmond canal to raise money for autism programs

RICHMOND, Va. — The RVA Duck Race and Festival of Inclusion returned to Brown's Island over the weekend.

Spectators watched 18,000 rubber ducks race down the canal as a way to raise money to support local autism programs.

WTVR courtesy of Jay Paul

In addition to raising funds, the event featured activities designed to be accessible and inclusive to all.

The Autism Society Central Virginia said more than 6,000 people attended the event and over $265,000 was raised.

Click here to learn more about the event.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube