RVA East End Festival raises funds for school arts programs: 'It takes the love of a community'

RICHMOND, Va. — Wet weather did not hamper spirits at the annual RVA East End Festival as the event moved indoors to Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School.

The festival on Saturday featured a full lineup of performances, starting with Richmond Public Schools students and ending with the Richmond Symphony as the night's main act.

Money raised from the festival supports music and cultural art programs at Richmond Public Schools in the East End.

Organizers believe the event's impact continues long after the performances end.

"The ultimate goal is to help them to understand that it takes the love of a community to invest in our children's future," Rev. Marilyn Heckstall explained. "So therefore, as they become adults, then they also will have that charisma of investing in the next generations."

Since its beginning in 2016, the East End Festival has raised over $550,000 to support music and art programs at eight different East End schools.

