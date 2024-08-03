The awesome reason 18,000 rubber ducks were dropped into Richmond canal

RICHMOND, Va. – The RVA Duck Race returned to the River City Saturday as 18,000 rubber ducks were dumped into the canal.

Organizers said hundreds of people gathered on Brown's Island to root on their duck, as the first few to cross the finish line won one of several prizes. The duck that came in first scored the $10,000 grand prize.

This is is the third year the race featured the Festival of Inclusion, Richmond’s largest sensory-friendly festival.

The festival was designed specifically so those with autism and other developmental disabilities could take part.

Money raised from the Duck Race benefited the Autism Society of Central Virginia for their "critical programming and services for our local autism community."

