RVA Baddiez: Richmond influencer creates walking group to help women make friends after pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. — Social media influencer Molly Bish is addressing a challenge many Richmond women face: making friends since the COVID-19 pandemic ended. Her solution involves getting people together through walking.

"I have been feeling super frustrated since COVID," Bish explained. "I feel like I lost my social skills, and I have also felt like, in return, relationships and friendships have been difficult to make.

Bish decided to create a TikTok video calling all Richmond "baddies" to come together and enjoy the outdoors through organized walking meet ups.

"I made the TikTok, almost deleted it so many times,and the last time I almost deleted it, I was like, I'm going to give it an hour and see what happens, and I came back and at that point it already had 100 comments," Bish said. "I felt community. I felt community for the first time living in Richmond. I truly felt like, not only was I a part of a community, but I was surrounded by community."

After multiple large turnouts, the RVA Baddiez Walk Club is only continuing to grow.

"Oh my gosh, I'm first of all really proud of myself knowing that I do tend to stay in my comfort zone and not really get out of my shell as much as I'd like to think this has just given me an opportunity to change," Bish said.

The next walking event is scheduled for Wednesday at Brown's Island, starting at 6 p.m. Those interested in joining can find more information by clicking here.

