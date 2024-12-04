The 5 problems that continue to plague healthcare in parts of rural Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — For the past eight months a group of Virginia lawmakers have been looking at the issues of a lack of access to healthcare in small towns and rural parts of Virginia.

The legislative committee, chaired by Delegate Rodney Willett (D - Henrico), identified five key issues in rural healthcare:

Transportation Obesity Maternal health Dental health Workforce



Transportation was highlighted as particularly problematic, affecting access to prenatal and postnatal care.

Willett said many of the things they're looking at, while focusing on helping in rural areas, could also benefit the entire state.

"Health workforce is an example. We're going to have initiatives that specifically target the rural areas, for example, more loan forgiveness programs, more residency programs directed towards the rural areas. But those programs are broad, and if we can have them successful there, we can have a similar benefit across the state," Del. Willett said. "Similar for getting students involved earlier. We've got a program in the Shenandoah Valley focused on middle and high school students, getting them into the healthcare pipeline. We'll bring that from that area to across the state.

The committee, which toured various regions, is finalizing a report to address these issues. The report is expected to be completed soon, followed by legislative action.

