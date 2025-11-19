New Henrico community farm aims to combat food insecurity, support new farmers

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County officials planted the first seeds this week at the new Runnymeade Community Farm in Varina, marking the beginning of a unique partnership with nonprofit Happily Natural Day to address food insecurity while supporting aspiring farmers.

The land will be divided into smaller plots dedicated to education programs, farming instruction, hands-on learning and sustainable agricultural practices.

The community farm will encompass 10 acres in the pilot phase, with options to expand based on success and demand.

"Our organization, we provide training for community members who aspire to farm as a vocation," a representative from Happily Natural Day said. "This space will serve as an opportunity for beginning farmers and ranchers from across the region, but specifically Henrico County to begin their farm journey in ways that will allow them to not have to go into debt."

The partnership includes a community-focused requirement: each farmer must contribute a portion of their produce to the Henrico Community Food Bank. Additionally, Happily Natural Day is committing $25,000 from its budget specifically to purchase produce from participating farmers, which the nonprofit will then distribute to local charities.

You can learn more and apply for a plot at runnymeadefarm.com.

