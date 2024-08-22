Henrico mother mourning loss of murdered only son: 'Rufus was a peaceful and kind person'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A mother confirmed to CBS 6 that her son was killed over a dice game, part of a March double homicide in Henrico.

Now police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person of interest in the murder case.

“He wouldn't have left me, he wouldn't have left me, Jon.” Diane Witcher says she is grieving the loss of her only son, Rufus Witcher, every day.

"I'm trying to be strong, but it's hard. You took somebody's life. We loved him. Everybody is struggling."

WTVR Rufus Witcher

Rufus and his friend Jemarlo Tisdale were found shot to death inside a car dealership on East Nine Mile Road on March 29.

Henrico Police now say the person of interest in the double homicide is 36-year-old Xavier Perkins. Police are considering Perkins armed and dangerous.

"Almost anything electronic you can track now," police said. "And you put a face out there on the media and he's gotta eat, so maybe he will stop to get a burger and someone recognizes him."

Breeden, Roy Xavier T. Perkins

Police say Perkins is also wanted out of Richmond on unrelated charges. Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that Richmond's outstanding probation violation warrants have opened the door for the feds.

"The U.S marshals fugitive people will find you. They're really good at what they do."

Witcher says if Perkins is responsible for her son’s death, she wants accountability, and him behind bars as fast as possible.

“You took my son's life over a dice game. It's not worth it. He would've given up that money. Rufus was a peaceful and kind person."

Tragically, Rufus would have become a grandfather if he was still alive - his grandson was born exactly a month after his murder.

If you have information about Perkins' whereabouts, call Det. R. L. Breeden at 804-501-5243. You can also submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or using the “P3Tips” app; both methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.