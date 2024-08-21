Police seek 'armed and dangerous' person of interest after bodies found in Henrico building

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are seeking a person of interest after two men were found dead in a business in eastern Henrico County in March.

Henrico Police said Thursday that 36-year-old Xavier T. Perkins, of Richmond, is a person of interest in this double homicide investigation.

"Perkins is considered armed and dangerous," police warned.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Nine Mile Road around about 5:02 a.m. on Friday, March 29 after someone heard gunshots and called the police.

The bodies of 31-year-old Jemarlo Tisdale, of Richmond, and 36-year-old Rufus Witcher, of Henrico, were found inside the business.

"These victims were not related to one another," police said at the time. "The circumstances of what led to this shooting remain under investigation."

A neighbor previously said that cars for sale are stored on the property near North Airport Drive.

If you have information about Perkins' whereabouts, call Det. R. L. Breeden at 804-501-5243. You can also submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or using the “P3Tips” app; both

methods are anonymous.

