Passenger killed, driver seriously hurt in crash that closed I-95 south in Greensville

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — A passenger was killed and a driver was left seriously injured in a single-vehicle wreck that closed Interstate 95 south in Greensville County on Saturday morning.

The crash happened at mile marker 12 around 8:50 a.m., according to Matthew Demlein with Virginia State Police.

Troopers' preliminary investigation found a Volvo SUV went off the right side of the interstate, overcorrected, then off the left side of the road before hitting a guardrail and overturning.

A passenger, 62-year-old Rufus J. Whitaker of Washington, D.C., was partially ejected and died at the scene, according to troopers.

The driver, a 54-year-old woman from Washington, D.C., was medflighted to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The wreck closed all southbound lanes of the interstate and traffic was detoured onto Route 614 (Exit 13).

Traffic was backed up roughly three miles as of 1:30 p.m.

"Motorists should seek alternate routes to avoid delays," VDOT officials warned.

Troopers said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube