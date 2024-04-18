Meet the golden retriever helping Richmond first graders learn to read

RICHMOND, Va. --In first grade, learning to read is part of students’ daily routines.

"I do not like green eggs and ham," read one of the first graders at Anna Julia Cooper School.

Inside the four walls of this faith-based institution that provides full scholarships to students of limited resources in Richmond's East End, elementary schoolers are sounding out syllables in front of a golden audience.

"Rudee!," the kids exclaimed as the furry, blonde Golden Retriever made his way through the school building.

This four-year-old canine spends his days licking and listening to young learners like Jacorey.

"When I read to him, it is so amazing because he lets me pet him," Jacorey explained.

Rudee and his owner Ron Maxey started visiting Anna Julia Cooper School about a year ago for the volunteer work they call "Reading to Rudy."

The program has become quite popular among students.

"It's so fun," said Jacorey.

Rudee’s affectionate and sometimes attentive personality quickly earned him the spot of top dog.

"He falls asleep," laughed another first grader.

Even the teachers and staff at AJC love this handler and pup pair.

"Rudy and Ron are blessing to our school," expressed head of lower school Micheal Crane.

The kids give Rudee belly rubs and treats.

"He likes McDonald’s and ice cream," laughed Jacorey.

But he returns the favor, providing them skills and emotions they’ll carry with them past elementary school.

"Rudee definitely has built confidence in our first grade, second grade, third grade students," explained Crane. "When the teacher wants that student to grow in a specific area or reading level, then they're able to practice that with Rudee without the judgment, without the you know, criticism of another child correcting you on a word.”

Thanks to Rudee, reading levels have risen among first graders, and reading now isn’t just an assignment for these children.

"We love to read everyday!," the kids yelled.

"That's my goal is to have them learn to love to read, and to read to a dog because it would be very different if it was just me there," said Maxey. "But the dog provides a whole different environment for them."

Inside this little library, paws are helping turn pages and reminding those of all ages why dogs are man’s best friend.

"I love him very, very, very much," smiled Jacorey.

Rudee is a registered therapy dog and a member of Dogs on Call. He also spends time comforting children and adults receiving care at VCU Medical Center.

