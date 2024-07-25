What leaders are doing after 'neglected’ residents voiced concerns over AC at Richmond senior apartments

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Stonewall Place senior apartments in Richmond received a new temporary air-conditioner after several residents shared their frustration earlier this week about the hot and humid conditions in the building's lobby and hallways.

Residents said the faulty AC system inside the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) property has been causing issues for months.

They reached out to CBS 6 hoping to get answers about when the issue would be fixed.

On Tuesday their story aired and less than two days later, RRHA CEO Steven Nesmith had the temporary AC installed.

"I’m here, I want to apologize for RRHA that we did not have a more rapid response to make that corrective action," Nesmith said.

The CEO said he wasn’t made aware of the issue until he saw the story.

"As we’re redeveloping the rest of the public housing, seniors are first and foremost in our mind," he said.

WATCH: Why people in yellow shirts were going door to door in this Richmond neighborhood

Why people in yellow shirts were going door to door in this Richmond neighborhood

Cynthia Rasheed, who we spoke with previously is a resident, and she said she's glad to see the temporary AC installed.

"As you see it has cooled off. Before you couldn’t even breathe in here," she said. "It’s building up and the tenants are satisfied, that’s all they wanted."

While speaking with Rasheed, Nesmith also shared what he called a major announcement.

"I’m going to find millions of dollars to totally renovate Stonewall and all the senior sites," he said.

Rasheed said she was pleased to hear the announcement and hopes RRHA keeps its promise.

"That's fantastic and I thank you," she said to Nesmith.

Nesmith said details about the renovation funding will be announced before the end of the year.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.