Broken AC at Richmond apartment leaves residents burning with frustration: 'It’s miserable'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some people who live at the Stonewall Place Senior Living in Richmond reached out to CBS 6 with concerns about sweltering conditions. Faulty air conditioning in the building prompted them to call for help.

"It’s miserable, it really is," Bonnie, a resident at the Stonewall Senior Living apartments, said.

When CBS 6 recently visited to the complex, other residents echoed Bonnie's sentiment. They voiced dissatisfaction over the oppressive heat and humidity inside both the lobby and some apartments.

"This is just getting to be too hard, July has been horrible," Cynthia Rasheed, another resident grappling with the uncomfortable conditions, said.

The complex is owned and managed by the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA). Residents, including those who preferred not to be named, reached out to CBS 6, expressing frustration that the issue has persisted for months without a satisfactory resolution.

"We have had a constant complaint of no air," Cynthia Rasheed said. "Just coming in and out of here is a strain for a lot of people."

While air conditioning does work in some units, it does not work in the lobby.

"When you’re waiting on your ride, you're trying to go to the doctor, this is where we sit, Rasheed said.

Residents who spoke with CBS 6 said repeated complaints to management have not gotten results.

"When they said we don’t have air in the building that should be on the top of the list," Rasheed emphasized. "We just keep getting two or three different answers from different people."

Angela Fountain from RRHA acknowledged the concerns when she met us after CBS 6 arrived at the property.

"Came out here because we heard there were some concerns about our air conditioning units," Fountain said. "We don’t have working AC in the lobby area or in our basement and we’ve ordered that. But it's not going to be here until much later in the year."

Fountain suggested residents use the community room, which has a window AC unit.

"Fans or portable AC units are not an option right now just because we don't want them to get damaged or go missing," Fountain added.

Residents voiced frustration with the response, feeling neglected and demanding immediate action.

"It makes me feel neglected," Rasheed expressed.

"We want them not to take us for granted, to think you not going to fix our air conditions before the winter when we need to breathe now," Rasheed pleaded.

Fountain said the city was working diligently to address the issue.

"I can understand their frustration, we’re working as fast as we can," Fountain said. "When it comes to equipment of this size and level it just takes time."

Rasheed and others worry about the impact the heat has on their health.

"Show me that you care. Don't keep telling me something," Rasheed urged. "Show the tenants that you really care about us."

CBS 6 reached out to RRHA for further comment on interim measures before the major renovation but has not yet received a response.

