RRHA opens re-review of mother's eviction case featured in CBS 6 investigation: 'I just want a second chance'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond's public housing authority will give a second look to a Richmond mother's eviction case, which was featured in a CBS 6 investigation amid concerns over a rise in eviction filings.

Eight months ago, a single mother, who did not want to be identified on camera, and her five children were forced out of their Gilpin Court home.

And life after eviction has been challenging.

“I go to sleep, and I cry every night. Every night, I pray, I cry, I pray, I cry. I really feel defeated. I feel like I'm lost. I failed my kids," the mother told CBS 6. “My mental is done. I'm going to be completely honest with you. Sometimes, I just think, dang, how long? How much longer can I really hold on?”

Her family was evicted in January, and CBS 6 first interviewed her in April when they were living in a hotel room. Since then, she has been able to move into a Richmond apartment, but the costs are significantly higher.

While she used to pay about $350 per month with RRHA, her current rent and utilities cost about $1,600 monthly. She's relying on help from family members and disability benefits to pay the bills.

WATCH: Mother of five homeless after losing eviction fight against Richmond public housing

Richmond mother of five homeless after losing eviction fight: "I felt so alone"

“I can't really say, ‘I'mma have it tomorrow. I'mma have it next week.’ I can't answer those questions, and it hurts because they are innocent, innocent children who just want somewhere to live," she said.

She believes the only affordable path forward for her family is through public housing.

“That's the only way I can see myself surviving. I can't do this. I know for a fact this is not affordable to me right now," she said.

According to the documentation she provided and records available in Richmond General District Court, her eviction from RRHA started with a lease violation stemming from an armed robbery allegedly committed by her juvenile son. However, charges were never convicted due to a lack of physical evidence and the accuser not showing up in criminal court, according to the juvenile's defense attorney.

But RRHA pressed on with enforcement because its lease states a conviction is not necessary to constitute a violation. Instead, RRHA uses a preponderance of the evidence standard, and in this case, the authority said its evidence was information received by a third party.

Amid eviction proceedings, RRHA also raised the tenant's monthly rent by more than $100, according to her ledger. The resident claimed that RRHA did not explain the increase and that she did not report a change in income. RRHA did not answer CBS 6's questions about the increase but said rent changes are generally due to a change in income, required corrections, pro-rating, or application of late fees.

WTVR Gilpin Court

Just a couple of months after the family was evicted, RRHA came under scrutiny for rent calculation inaccuracies highlighted in a federal audit and a rise in eviction filings that concerned some city council members who called for an eviction freeze.

In response, the authority's CEO Steven Nesmith announced in April that RRHA would review the accuracy of ledgers, ramp up prevention efforts, and temporarily stop all evictions.

“I’m giving everyone a one-time, final opportunity to avoid lease enforcement and eviction," Nesmith announced in a June press conference, updating the public on the initiatives.

WTVR Steven Nesmith

The mother, who had already been evicted, saw the announcement on the news.

“You know how sad I was when I saw that? It was like 'wow,'" she said. "Are these people really being able to stay and allowed a chance? Something no one gave to me? I was hurt. Deeply hurt.”

Now, her case is getting a second look.

RRHA confirmed to CBS 6 that Nesmith directed a re-review of her eviction case due to "new information" he had been asked to consider.

The authority did not provide further details, adding it could not comment on a specific resident or speculate on a potential outcome of the re-review.

"Regardless of the outcome, RRHA maintains a position of compassion and stands ready to assist residents in connecting with City agencies and other organizations, whose mission is to house the unhoused," RRHA spokesperson Alfonzo Mathis said in a statement.

The tenant told CBS 6 she received a personal call from Nesmith last week and is still waiting for a follow-up.

She does not know when a final decision will be made.

“I just want a second chance. I just want to be able to have a stable living for my children," she said.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

Watch Tyler Layne's reporting on CBS 6 and WTVR.com. Have something for Tyler to investigate? Email him.