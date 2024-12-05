RRHA announces $18 million to modernize senior living sites after promise to find funding

RICHMOND, Va. — After making a promise to get funding to renovate the senior sites inside of Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority, CEO Steven Nesmith recently announced around $18 million was found for the project.

This commitment came after CBS 6 spoke with several residents at the Stonewall Apartments in July, as they expressed concern about not having a working AC unit in their common areas. RRHA responded to the concerns by installing a temporary AC within two days of the story airing and making the promise to renovate the senior sites.

"The team and I, we have found up to $18 million, thank the lord, to totally modernize all of RRHA senior sites," Nesmith said.

According to RRHA, the $18 million was sourced through various budget cuts and capital fund resources and will be used to renovate six senior sites.

"Totally modernize the internal units, the apartments, totally modernize the common areas, and some of the exterior as well, putting up cameras for security," Nesmith said.

Resident Cynthia Rasheed said while she’s glad to hear about the money, it’s the timeline that concerns her, as RRHA is predicting it'll all be completed by early 2026.

"Promises made, promises kept," she said. "Right now I’m trying to be stress-free. I’m too old to get worked up about this because I don’t feel it’s going to be on time."

Adding she feels that with all of the senior buildings needing major work, she's hoping all renovations will be completed promptly.

"Getting senior citizens, 80-plus, there's a lot of anxiety," Rasheed said. "We deserve to live correct just like anyone with $1 million."

Representatives with RRHA also said there's a newsletter that goes out to the residents of each building, updating them on progress being made and upcoming meetings.

