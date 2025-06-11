Watch Now
RPS students present results of school meal upgrade project

RICHMOND, Va. — The results of a student-driven search for new Richmond school meal options are in.

Over 200 middle and high school students from across the city took part in the "Taste Test Takeover" back in April, where they sampled a variety of menu items and provided feedback in real time. The event was organized by the Student Advisory Council, a group of RPS high schoolers who represent the student body in district decision making, as part of a year-long process to revamp school meals.

Korean Chicken was the most popular item by a landslide, receiving 141 responses with an average rating of 5, according to a presentation given to the school board earlier this month.

Top 10 Dishes

Other high-ranking items were IZZE sparkling juice, a fruit bowl with Tajin, and a ramen noodle dish.

Joi Fultz

The Korean chicken was a popular item from the get-go.

"It’s definitely skibidi, on bro," said one student at the tasting event.

