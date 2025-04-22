Richmond Public Schools asks for student input on new food options for school lunches

RICHMOND, Va. — Tuesday's school lunch looked a little different for more than 150 Richmond Public Schools students,

For the first time ever, middle and high school students from across the city gathered at the Hilton hotel in Richmond to try different foods and vote on whether they'd like to see the items on their school lunch menu.

From beef patties, street tacos and peach oatmeal to ramen and hot honey pizza, students tried it all and told us their honest opinions.

The Korean chicken was a popular item.

"It’s definitely skibidi, on bro," one student said.

"I feel like it need a little more seasoning but besides that it tasted good," another added.

Students were able to pick their favorite items using QR codes on the tables.

It was a fun day of food curated for future school menus that students say they hope continues.

"Everyone has different taste buds and I think it’s good we evolve the menu with the people that are eating the food," a student said.

If selected by students, the new food items will be included on RPS menus as early as this fall.

What was your favorite item your school served for lunch? Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

