5 Richmond city schools begin enforcement of 'No-phone' policy

RICHMOND, Va. -- Five new schools began their enforcement of a 'No-phone' policy in Richmond Public Schools Monday.

The policy, which has been under discussion since last Julywent into effect at 5 Richmond schools Monday. Those schools are:



DogWood Middle School

River City Middle School

Huguenot High School

John Marshall High School

Open High School

The new policy means that beginning each day students have to lock up their phones in 'Yondr' pouches. Those feature magnetized locks and will keep the phones locked away all day until they are unlocked at the schools' exits.

Under the program each student is assigned a pouch and are responsible for it through the day. Hopewell City Schools began a similar program at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year. Officials in the district touted the program as a success.

"There was kind of a pattern of students coordinating either fights themselves or just when fights were going to happen and there's an audience, which kind of is fuel to the fire and gets kids more involved in doing that and feeling the pressure to fight," Byron Davis, a spokesperson for Hopewell City Public Schools, said. "That piece has kind of been eliminated."

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!