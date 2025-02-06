RPS is now a 'safe zone' from federal immigration actions. But what does that actually mean?

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond school board voted Tuesday night to create a "safe zone" in schools to protect students' rights should agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement come to a school.

But what can the policy actually do?

Immigration advocates say it is not clear that ICE measures have been stepped up but the fear from the directives issued by the new administration is real, and that's what the Richmond school policy addresses.

The RPS board says a safe zone will ensure that any federal law enforcement action will follow the same guidelines local police do.

RPS is now a designated 'safe zone' free from federal immigration actions

Before coming to a school, a request must be made to the superintendent who will check its legality.

Requests for information about a student must be presented to the superintendent first, schools will not maintain information about immigration status, and the school system will create a rapid response unit within 30 days to help when any child is deprived of a parent or guardian because of federal law enforcement action.

The ACLU sent CBS 6 the following statement supporting Richmond's action:

"We applaud RPS's leadership in ensuring all students have a safe and welcoming learning environment, regardless of immigration status. We encourage all Virginia school districts to use RPS's policy as guidance for how they can do the same for their students, parents, and communities."

Last week, an ACLU attorney told CBS 6 that communities need to reassure citizens and non-citizens alike.

"People are fearing that, you know, at any moment, they could be separated from their children, from their parents, from their loved ones, and are unsure about what their rights are, and that's why we are trying to, you know, encourage a community that like about what their rights are, as we've always done at the ACLU of Virginia, But especially now, we feel that folks need to be prepared," said Sophia Gregg with the ACLU of Virginia.

Advocates urge the immigrant community to continue to send their children to school to the doctor or hospital and that should they have any questions or unaddressed fears to speak to an immigration attorney.

