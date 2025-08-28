Commanders donate over 300 jerseys for inaugural RPS flag football season

RICHMOND, Va. — The Washington Commanders donated over 300 jerseys for Richmond Public Schools' inaugural girls flag football season.

Commanders spokesperson Tim Hightower said, "There's more interest from girls sometimes than than there are even for boys. To say I'm surprised is maybe an overstatement, but to say I'm excited about it, to see it, I'm definitely excited to see the interest for girls."

They represent eight city schools and signal a shift in the traditional football market for kids.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic.

