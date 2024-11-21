Richmond Schools prepare parents for cell phone-free policy in town hall: 'We understand change is difficult'

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Public School district is working to prepare families for the rollout of the statewide mandate of cell phone-free schools, set to be implemented on January 1, 2025.

School leaders made clear to parents that the new policy is not a choice, but a mandate by Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Now, schools say the next step is to ensure everyone feels comfortable and supported as the policy is rolled out.

District staff members said they believe a cell phone-free school will benefit students based on the success they’ve seen at the schools that have tested cell phone-free learning.

“We want to make sure all of us together are as prepared for what is to come,“ Richmond School Board member Shonda Harris-Mohammed said in a virtual town hall meeting Wednesday evening.

The Richmond Schools Board has yet to release details regarding implementation and discipline but plans to vote on it at their December meeting.

RPS said they will draw from VDOE policies and the district's own first-hand experiences to make a plan.

Three RPS schools have been cell phone-free since January, including Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School.

The school's principal, Inell Dabney said the new policy has made a big difference, noting school English test scores went up 10 points since its implementation.

Some parents voiced their feelings about the change in the virtual town hall's chatroom.

“There is zero learning with cell phones and lack of responsibility," Louise M wrote.

"Seeing this is a done deal I wait for the email," Kanya F. wrote. "This is not a great idea.”

The district said each school will be releasing specific guidance on how parents can reach their children during the school day.

They also have school support ready to make accommodations for students who use their phones for IEPs, medical reasons, or translation.

“We understand change is difficult and change takes time. And we will continue to work with you," Harris-Mohammed said.

RPS has a survey out for parents to weigh in on what modifications or accommodations the school board should make in the final policy.

They reiterate that it is not about if the policy will be put in place, but how.

