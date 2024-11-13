RPS announces district cell phone ban to begin January 2025

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Public Schools announced Tuesday that the district’s cell phone ban will begin once students return from winter vacation in January.

In September, the Virginia Department of Education said that districts across the state needed to have a ban in place by the beginning of 2025, although some districts like Hanover and Petersburg already had the bans in place going into the school year.

On Wednesday night, RPS will host a virtual town hall from 6:30 to 7:30 to discuss the new policies.

If you would like to attend the meeting, please click here.



