Virginia schools host cell phone free education group discussions to hear voices from the community

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Public School parents and community members are invited to participate in discussions regarding Virginia's recently announced cell phone-free education plan.

RPS will share a live broadcast of a fireside chat between the First Lady of Virginia, Suzanne Youngkin, and Dr. Jonathan Haidt to discuss the findings of Haidt’s book "The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness.”

The event is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at Richmond Community High School on East Brookland Park Boulevard.

Attendees can participate in small group discussions regarding the topic following the fireside chat, according to a press release. Those local discussions will occur from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. among participating schools.

The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) has released its final guidelines for school districts to become cellphone-free zones by the start of 2025.

The guide banned cell phone use from the first bell of the day to the last at all Virginia public elementary, middle, and high schools.

The policy came from Gov. Glenn Youngkin's Executive Order 33 this summer which directed the VDOE to create statewide guidelines.

Tuckahoe Elementary School in Henrico, Colonial Heights High School in Colonial Heights, and Powhatan High School in Powhatan are also participating in the local discussions.

Community Voices

CBS 6 continues to receive hundreds of social media comments and emails from viewers sharing the pros and cons of the guidelines.

“How would the kids communicate with police and parents during an emergency, especially during a school shooting like the one that happened just last week?” Pramitha Dim wrote on Facebook.

Melissa Hankins commented, “Neither of my kids have one and don’t need one. I am thankful I don’t have to worry about any of this nonsense.”

“In the age of school shootings, lockdowns, and emergencies I want my children to have their phones on them. I want to be able (and should be able) to get a hold of my kids and they should be able to get a hold of me,” Jenifer Do said in an email.

Mary Fox emailed overnight, “Limiting cell phone use during school hours is wonderful and should have never been allowed. Their concentration should be on the material being taught, not on the next incoming or outgoing text message.”

A recent Washington Post-Schar School poll found broad support for the idea, with 69% of respondents in favor of it and 45% who were "strongly" in support.

VDOE received nearly 6,000 public comments and feedback about the policy throughout the process.

School districts now have until January 1, 2025, to ensure their policies meet or exceed the state guidelines.

