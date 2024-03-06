RPD officer arrested on impersonation of law enforcement officer charge

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond police officer was arrested Wednesday after he was indicted on charges of impersonating a law enforcement officer and computer invasion of privacy.

40-year-old Leary Wright was arrested at the Richmond Police Department headquarters, and was placed on administrative leave without pay.

Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 that Leary is a patrol officer with the department, but was posing as a detective.

A complaint regarding Leary is what led the department to begin an investigation.

RPD Police Chief Rick Edwards released the following statement regarding Leary's arrest:

“The RPD Office of Professional Responsibility has fully investigated this matter and has presented their findings to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney. While we will wait for the court process to run its course, I want the community to know we take these allegations seriously. We, as an organization, continue to strive to provide the highest level of professional service by our sworn and civilian staff.”

