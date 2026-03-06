You can support local expecting moms through Richmond Police Department community baby showers. Here's how.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Police Department's Faith and Community Leaders Partnership is taking donations to support expecting mothers through a community baby shower this weekend.

Those interested can donate bottles, diapers, socks, wipes or clothing to assist mothers in need. Online donation options are also available.

The donation event will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Second Baptist Church on 3300 Broad Rock Boulevard. Thirty moms will benefit from the event.

