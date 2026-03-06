Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

You can support local expecting moms through Richmond Police Department community baby showers. Here's how.

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on March 6, 2026
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on March 6, 2026
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Police Department's Faith and Community Leaders Partnership is taking donations to support expecting mothers through a community baby shower this weekend.

Those interested can donate bottles, diapers, socks, wipes or clothing to assist mothers in need. Online donation options are also available.

The donation event will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Second Baptist Church on 3300 Broad Rock Boulevard. Thirty moms will benefit from the event.

Click here for more information.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone