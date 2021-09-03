CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A fried chicken-focused competitor to Wawa and Sheetz is making a play in the Richmond market with an expansion into Chesterfield County. Royal Farms plans to open an outpost at the intersection of East Hundred Road and Rivers Bend Boulevard, in the southeastern part of Chesterfield. Read more on Richmond BizSense.
New-to-market Royal Farms convenience store chain lands in Chesterfield
