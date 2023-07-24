Dinwiddie Deputies write 800 tickets on Route 460: 'We’re seeing more people speeding'

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- Along the 25-mile stretch of Route 460, from Route 1 to the Nottoway County line, Dinwiddie County Sheriff's deputies have written more than 800 tickets to drivers.

“We’re seeing more and more people speeding, high rates of speed," Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office Major William Knott said. "This year alone, since January 1, we have issued over 800 traffic summons for infractions on Route 460 alone."

Most, Knott said, were for speeding.

WTVR

On Saturday, a driver was charged with reckless driving after a crash on 460 and Courthouse Road ended with six people being flown to the hospital.

The Route 460 intersection where the crash occurred saw a drastic change in 2020 when two lanes of the highway were reduced to just one in an effort to slow traffic and reduce wrecks.

"It's a lot safer," Dinwiddie driver Kim Bartle said. "There’s a lot of traffic, the more Dinwiddie is being built up and you know, the Army Base is right down the road. We got a lot of traffic coming in and out. I do think it’s a lot safer now."

But not every driver believes the single lane and stop signs have helped.

WTVR Route 460 in Dinwiddie County, Va.

"I don’t think so. That single lane didn’t do any good, I promise you it didn’t," driver Willie Humphries said.

While Major Knott said speeding remains an issue long Route 460, he said he believed that the intersection was now safer due to the changes.

Knott said he and other Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Deputies will continue to run radar on Route 460 in an effort to slow down drivers.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Local News 6 medflighted in rollover wreck at Route 460, Courthouse Road WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff